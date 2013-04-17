* USD/INR hits a new seven week low at 53.77, and currently trading at 53.80/81 versus its previous close of 54.15/16 as gains in the domestic sharemarket and a broad risk-rally in regional markets hurts. * Traders expect the next key support for the pair to be met around 53.70 levels. * Domestic shares trading up 0.5 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. For a snapshot see * Traders say fall in inflation and the recent sell-off in global commodity prices is seen supporting the rupee as it would increase the room to cut rates by the central bank at its policy on May 3. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)