* USD/INR hits a new seven week low at 53.77, and
currently trading at 53.80/81 versus its previous close of
54.15/16 as gains in the domestic sharemarket and a broad
risk-rally in regional markets hurts.
* Traders expect the next key support for the pair to be met
around 53.70 levels.
* Domestic shares trading up 0.5 percent.
* Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the
dollar. For a snapshot see
* Traders say fall in inflation and the recent sell-off in
global commodity prices is seen supporting the rupee as it would
increase the room to cut rates by the central bank at its policy
on May 3.
