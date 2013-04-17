* India's one-year overnight interest swap (OIS)
falls to a session low of 7.25 percent, its
lowest since Jan. 11, 2011. It had closed at 7.31 percent on
Tuesday.
* The rate falls as investors anticipate the central bank will
ease monetary policy for a third time this year on the back of
lower inflation and languishing growth.
* Sharp sell-off in global crude also underpins the rally,
lowering inflation expectations and easing current account
deficit concerns.
* The benchmark five-year swap rate is at 6.98
percent, its lowest since Oct. 30, 2012. It had closed at 7.06
percent on Tuesday, after touching a low of 7.03 percent during
the session.
