* India's one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) falls to a session low of 7.25 percent, its lowest since Jan. 11, 2011. It had closed at 7.31 percent on Tuesday. * The rate falls as investors anticipate the central bank will ease monetary policy for a third time this year on the back of lower inflation and languishing growth. * Sharp sell-off in global crude also underpins the rally, lowering inflation expectations and easing current account deficit concerns. * The benchmark five-year swap rate is at 6.98 percent, its lowest since Oct. 30, 2012. It had closed at 7.06 percent on Tuesday, after touching a low of 7.03 percent during the session. (archana.narayan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)