* The BSE index gains 0.15 percent and the 50-share NSE index up 0.25 percent in choppy trade. * ITC Ltd up 1.6 percent after hitting an all-time high of 314 rupees, on media reports of price hikes in cigarettes, dealers say. * Lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd gain on continued hopes of a rate cut on lower-than-expected WPI in March and the recent slump in commodity prices. * ICICI Bank is up 1.5 percent, while State bank of India gains 3.2 percent. * However, Reliance Industries Ltd shares fall 3.5 percent after its revenue growth for the January-March quarter missed analyst estimates while profits were broadly in line. * Also, tech shares fall tracking the rupee's appreciation and on worries that a proposed U.S. Senate immigration bill may lead to outsourcing firms paying higher fees and wages to H-1B visa workers. * Infosys Ltd falls 0.4 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 2.7 percent ahead of its quarterly results later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)