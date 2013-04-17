* India's overnight cash rates trades little changed
at 7.50/7.55 percent versus its close of 7.55/7.65 percent on
Tuesday.
* Traders expect cash rates to continue to trade close to the
repo rate of 7.50 percent until the central bank's policy review
on May 3 where is it widely expected to lower the repo rate by
at least 25 basis points.
* Traders expect the cash deficit in the system to remain around
500-600 billion rupees over the next fortnight.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises to
767.40 billion rupees versus 580.05 billion rupees on Tuesday.
