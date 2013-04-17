Box Office: 'Boss Baby' Beats Up on 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.
April 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 101.486
Payment Date April 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 325 million Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0858481194
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.