Box Office: 'Boss Baby' Beats Up on 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.
April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 24, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.72
Reoffer price 99.72
Yield 1.047 pct
Payment Date April 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BLB03X4
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.