Box Office: 'Boss Baby' Beats Up on 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.
April 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Hypo Noe Gruppe Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 23, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.52
Reoffer price 99.52
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ Bank, Erste Group,
Nykredit Markets & Unicredit
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0921670385
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.