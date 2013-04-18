* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.05 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.22 percent down. * Asian shares inched lower on Thursday, taking cues from an overnight drop in U.S. and European equities on renewed concerns about global growth, which also weighed on commodities. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 2.07 billion rupees ($38.22 million) worth of stock on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday he expected the country's current account deficit for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March to be around 5 percent of gross domestic product and perhaps half that amount in one to two years. * Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's top software services provider, will be watched after the company lifted quarterly profit by more than a fifth and painted a more bullish picture for future revenue growth than key rival Infosys . ($1 = 54.1600 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)