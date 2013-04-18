* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen flat to lower in early trade on lower crude prices but supply concerns will weigh, with the 150 billion rupees debt sale later in the session. The yield closed 2 basis points lower at 7.80 percent on Wednesday. * India will sell 60 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark 8.15 percent, 2022 bonds, 30 billion rupees each of the 8.12 percent, 2020 bonds, 8.32 percent, 2032 bonds and 8.30 percent, 2042 bonds in this week's debt sale. * Brent crude futures slipped below $97 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since July and gold was still in the vicinity of two year low levels. * Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday he expected the country's current account deficit for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March to be around 5 percent of gross domestic product and perhaps half that amount in one to two years. * The CAD could ease to around 3 percent in the current fiscal year from prior estimates of about 4 percent due to sharp drop in global commodity prices, two analysts said on Wednesday. * Bond yields are seen opening flat and trading between 7.77 percent and 7.83 during the day, dealers said. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)