* USD/INR is seen opening mildly weaker compared with its previous close of 54.21/20 on rising rate cut bets and hopes of current account deficit reduction. Lower regional currencies will provide support for the pair. * The pair is seen opening around 54.15 and moving in a 53.90 to 54.30 range during the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are lower 0.17 percent. Domestic shares are seen opening flattish in early trade. * Asian currencies were trading little lower compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Trade data scheduled to be released later in the day will be watched for direction, dealers said. * The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Thursday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a year on talk of more easing by the European Central Bank, while commodity currencies remained under pressure as risk sentiment took a further dive.