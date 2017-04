* USD/INR, which closed at 61.2750/2850 on Monday, is expected to open weaker on the back of follow-up measures announced by the government to protect the rupee. * India unveiled additional measures late on Monday aimed at attracting capital inflows to a weak economy and to control a wide current account deficit that has contributed to a decline of about 12 percent in the rupee since May. * Traders, however, expect the market to be rangebound until clarity on the actual flows emerges. The pair is seen opening around 61 levels and moving in a broad 60.50 to 61.50 range this week. * The wholesale price data on Wednesday will be the next key trigger along with details from the central bank on the non-resident Indians deposit schemes and the external commercial borrowing liberalisation. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)