* USD/INR trades weaker at 54.10/11 versus its Wednesday's close of 54.21/22 as slight falls in the global crude oil and gold prices continue to keep up hopes of a rate cut by the central bank in early May. * The pair is seen holding in a 53.90 to 54.26 range during the session, traders say. * The fall in global crude and gold prices will reduce pressure on the country's record current account deficit, which has been a key factor weighing on the rupee, and provide more room to the central bank to lower rates. * Mild weakness in the domestic sharemarket seen in opening trades, if sustained, will support the pair. * Most Asian currencies also trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)