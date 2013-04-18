* Indian bonds head for a fifth consecutive session of gains, with benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps to 7.78 percent to its lowest since Feb. 26, after an overnight drop in crude prices was seen helping narrow the current account deficit. * Traders, however, may avoid big purchases before India's debt sale worth 150 billion rupees later in the day. * The absence of a debt sale next week, and the prospect of a rate cut by the RBI on May 3 are likely to ensure robust demand at the auction later in the day, dealers say. * The trade data for March, expected at around 06:30 GMT, will also be watched for any sign of improvement in the country's external position. * Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday he expected the country's current account deficit for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March to be around 5 percent of GDP and perhaps half that amount in one to two years. * Bond markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)