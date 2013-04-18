BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
* Indian bonds head for a fifth consecutive session of gains, with benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps to 7.78 percent to its lowest since Feb. 26, after an overnight drop in crude prices was seen helping narrow the current account deficit. * Traders, however, may avoid big purchases before India's debt sale worth 150 billion rupees later in the day. * The absence of a debt sale next week, and the prospect of a rate cut by the RBI on May 3 are likely to ensure robust demand at the auction later in the day, dealers say. * The trade data for March, expected at around 06:30 GMT, will also be watched for any sign of improvement in the country's external position. * Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday he expected the country's current account deficit for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March to be around 5 percent of GDP and perhaps half that amount in one to two years. * Bond markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M