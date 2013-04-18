* The BSE index gains 0.33 percent and the 50-share NSE index is up 0.3 percent. * ITC Ltd up 1 percent, extending gains for a sixth straight session, on recent media reports of price hikes in some categories of cigarettes, dealers say. * Indian oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd gain on hopes recent slump in crude prices would lower the cost of under-recoveries. * Hindustan Petroleum gains 2.3 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is up 2 percent and Indian Oil Corp Ltd gains 1.9 percent. * Infosys Ltd gains 0.5 percent on value buying after the stock's recent due to the company's muted revenue guidance for 2013/14. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)