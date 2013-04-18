* Barclays remains cautious on India's two-wheeler makers, saying domestic demand has decelerated "significantly", while noting Honda Motor Co's "aggressive" capacity expansion plans could limit growth of its rivals. * "Given the increased competition, we forecast further market share loss for the incumbent players and believe the risk of increased price discounts or subvention schemes is high," Barclays said in a research note on Thursday. * Barclays downgrades Bajaj Auto Ltd to "equal weight" from "overweight" with a price target of 1,862 rupees. * The bank also maintained its "underweight" ratings on Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd. * Barclays says Bajaj is better positioned than Hero and TVS as exports are expected to be 40 percent of its total volumes in FY14 and it has a strong product pipeline. * Bajaj Auto falls 0.6 percent, Hero MotoCorp is down 1.4 percent, while TVS Motor is up 0.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)