Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Shares of auto battery makers gain on expectations of better margins after prices of lead, a key raw material for batteries, tumble near October 2012 lows. * Lead prices have fallen 11.4 percent so far this year as of Wednesday's close. * Analysts say lead constitutes about 80 percent of battery makers' input costs. * Exide Industries Ltd gain 1.2 percent, while Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up 1.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)