* Shares of auto battery makers gain on expectations of better margins after prices of lead, a key raw material for batteries, tumble near October 2012 lows. * Lead prices have fallen 11.4 percent so far this year as of Wednesday's close. * Analysts say lead constitutes about 80 percent of battery makers' input costs. * Exide Industries Ltd gain 1.2 percent, while Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up 1.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)