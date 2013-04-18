* USD/INR trades weaker at 54.08/09 versus its previous close of 54.21/22 but off the day's low of 53.96 as some short-covering seen with importers like oil firms stepping in to buy the greenback. * The government said exports had hit $300.6 billion for the fiscal year ended March, higher than some estimates and marking a 1.76 percent decline from the previous fiscal year, the trade ministry said in a statement. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 53.90 to 54.25 range in rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)