* India's four-day cash rates trading at 7.55/7.65 percent, little changed from its Wednesday's close of 7.60/7.65 percent as demand remains firm in the first week of the two-week reporting fortnight. * Traders expect cash rates to remain close to the repo rate of 7.50 percent until the central bank's annual monetary policy on May 3. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window drops to 490.95 billion rupees compared with 767.40 billion rupees on Wednesday. * Traders estimate the cash deficit in the system is likely to remain around 500-600 billion rupees on an average until the policy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)