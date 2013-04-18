* The BSE index gains 1.18 percent and the 50-share NSE index is up 1.3 percent. * Rate-sensitive stocks gain after Indian 10-year bond yields fall to 7.76 percent, the lowest since July 28, 2010, after the government said exports had hit $300 billion for the fiscal year ended March, further stocking rate cut hopes. * Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd gains 3.4 percent, ICICI Bank Ltd rises 2.2 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd is up 4.3 percent. * Oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd gain on hopes recent slump in crude prices would lower the cost of under-recoveries. * Hindustan Petroleum gains 2.3 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is up 1 percent and Indian Oil Corp Ltd rises 0.8 percent. * Infosys Ltd gains 0.8 percent on value buying after the stock's recent fall due to the company's muted revenue guidance for 2013/14. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)