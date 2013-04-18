* The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) fell to a session low of 7.23 percent, its lowest since Jan. 10, 2011. It was trading at 7.26 percent, lower than previous session's close of 7.27 percent. * The benchmark five-year swap rate fell to a session low of 6.96 percent, its lowest since Oct. 23, 2012. It was trading unchanged at 7 percent in the afternoon trade. * India's exports fell 1.8 percent in the 2012/13 fiscal year, the trade ministry said on Thursday, but they were up for the third straight month in March, offering some relief to the record current account deficit. * Hopes the central bank will ease monetary policy for a third time this year on the back of lower inflation and languishing growth is driving the rally in swaps. * With growing rate cut expectations in the May 3 policy backed by comfortable systemic liquidity and the supportive global cues, dealers expect the trend in swaps is more towards receivings till policy. * Speculation the falling commodity prices will reduce inflation and give the central bank room to cut interest rates aided. (archana.narayan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)