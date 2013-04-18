* Indian bond and forex markets are likely to remain in a bullish mode next week ahead of the central bank's annual monetary policy review on May 3. * Traders say the recent fall in global commodity prices has raised hopes the country's record current account deficit will ease, while recent data on inflation and industrial output are seen giving further room for the central bank to cut interest rates. * The absence of a debt auction next week is also supporting sentiment for bonds. The 10-year bond yield is seen in a 7.72 to 7.80 percent range, traders say. * The rupee is also expected to see some more gains next week though a lot would depend on the stock market movements, which will take their cues from the earnings next week. * The rupee is seen moving in a broad range of 53.55 to 54.45 next week. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Government debt limit auctions for foreign investors Wed: Markets closed for a local holiday Fri: Forex reserves, money supply data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)