BRIEF-Pro REIT says property revenues increased 9.41 pct in Q4
* AFFO increased 12.94% to $2.10 million in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thuraday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 12, 2017
Coupon 4.50 pct
Reoffer price 111.656
Reoffer yield 1.665 pct
Payment Date April 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.089 pct
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 4.125 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0319826185
Data supplied by International Insider.
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump's administration has informed Congress of its plan to restart the congressional review period for the sale of 19 Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft to Bahrain, along with 23 engines and other related equipment, a congressional source said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 29 A looming push to overhaul the U.S. tax code could include the repeal of Obamacare taxes left intact by last week's collapse of the Republican healthcare bill, the Senate's top Republican on tax policy said on Wednesday.