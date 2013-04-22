* Earnings will be key with lenders like ICICI Bank,
HDFC Bank and Axis Bank and autos like
Maruti Suzuki to report results.
* Foreign fund inflows will be watched after inflows have eased
in April to $65.79 million following large inflows in the first
three months of the year.
* Traders say a further fall in global commodity prices will
raise hopes that the current account deficit will ease, with
easing inflation and soft factory data to further bolster
rate-cut hopes.
* Derivatives expiry on Thursday.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: - Ultratech, Cairn India results.
Tue: - HDFC Bank results.
Wed: - Financial markets closed for local holiday.
Axis Bank results.
Thurs: - Idea Cellular results.
Fri: - Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank
results.
