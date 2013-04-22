* Earnings will be key with lenders like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank and autos like Maruti Suzuki to report results. * Foreign fund inflows will be watched after inflows have eased in April to $65.79 million following large inflows in the first three months of the year. * Traders say a further fall in global commodity prices will raise hopes that the current account deficit will ease, with easing inflation and soft factory data to further bolster rate-cut hopes. * Derivatives expiry on Thursday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: - Ultratech, Cairn India results. Tue: - HDFC Bank results. Wed: - Financial markets closed for local holiday. Axis Bank results. Thurs: - Idea Cellular results. Fri: - Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank results. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)