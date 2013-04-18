April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower FMS-Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.576
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT
Payment Date April 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
