April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 07, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.339

Yield 0.381 pct

Spread Minus 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34.3bp

over the OBL#159

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan & LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 5.5 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN EU000A1G0BA4

