BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 51000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 39000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34000 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 41000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 35000 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 108000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 33000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 24000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16900 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9500 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 31500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8600 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 35300 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14400 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 21300 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 615 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 270 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 88 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 205 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 35000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15800 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 4700 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 795 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 830 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 770 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 810 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1090 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1180 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1395 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 121000 2. Rapeseed Oil 67600 3. Sunflower Oil 68500 4. Kardi Oil 102000 5. Linseed Oil 80000 6. Sesame Oil 125000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 61500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 73000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 51500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 51000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) NQ 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 46000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 66000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 71500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 64500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 71000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 67500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 60000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 77000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 122500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 545 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 590 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 36500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 825 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M