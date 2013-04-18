April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Constantin Medien AG

Issue Amount 65 million euro

Maturity Date April 23, 2018

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.0 pct

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Cbseydler

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1C9ZS1

