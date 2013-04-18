BRIEF-Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.3 mln
* CEO Hikmet Ersek's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2015 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nwXLpr] Further company coverage:
April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Constantin Medien AG
Issue Amount 65 million euro
Maturity Date April 23, 2018
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.0 pct
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Cbseydler
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1C9ZS1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* CEO Hikmet Ersek's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2015 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nwXLpr] Further company coverage:
* On March 23, co executed a third amended and restated credit agreement
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering