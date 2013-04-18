BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
BANGALORE, April 18 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33700 ICS-201(B22mm) 34600 ICS-102(B22mm) 27700 ICS-103(23mm) 31700 ICS-104(24mm) 34000 ICS-202(26mm) 36500 ICS-105(26mm) 35100 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 37000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35500 ICS-105MMA(27) 36100 ICS-105PHR(28) 37400 ICS-105(28mm) 37300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37600 ICS-105(29mm) 37500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 37900 ICS-105(30mm) 38400 ICS-105(31mm) 39200 ICS-106(32mm) 40100 ICS-107(34mm) 40800
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M