April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Wind Acquisition Finance SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $550 million
Maturity Date April 30, 2020
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.5 pct
Spread 538 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct March 2020 UST
Denoms (K) 200-1
Regs ISIN USL97437AH77
144A ISIN US97314XAJ37
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date April 30, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 525bp
Issue price Par
Denoms (K) 100-1
Regs ISIN XS0922256580
144A ISIN XS0922261820
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date April 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, SG CIB, UBS &
Unicredit
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), BB- (S&P),
BB (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law New York
