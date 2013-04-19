April 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bell AG
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss frans
Maturity Date May 16, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.657
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB, Credit Suisse & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0212267295
