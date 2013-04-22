* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.57 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.11 percent up. * Among peers, bulls drove Japanese shares to nearly five-year highs as yen bears clawed at the symbolic 100 yen/dollar door after the Group of 20 gatherings in Washington all but endorsed the Bank of Japan's aggressive reflation drive. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 9.40 billion rupees ($174 million) worth of stocks on Friday, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings will be the key with lenders like ICICI Bank , HDFC Bank and Axis Bank and autos like Maruti Suzuki to report results this week. * Also, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Cairn India earnings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)