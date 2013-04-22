* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.57
percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding
Japan is 0.11 percent up.
* Among peers, bulls drove Japanese shares to nearly five-year
highs as yen bears clawed at the symbolic 100 yen/dollar door
after the Group of 20 gatherings in Washington all but endorsed
the Bank of Japan's aggressive reflation drive.
* Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 9.40
billion rupees ($174 million) worth of stocks on Friday,
provisional exchange data showed.
* Earnings will be the key with lenders like ICICI Bank
, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank and autos
like Maruti Suzuki to report results this week.
* Also, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Cairn India
earnings later in the day.
