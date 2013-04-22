* Indian federal bonds may rally for a sixth session as no auction is scheduled in the week, says a senior trader with primary dealership. The 10-year yield closed at 7.78 percent on Thursday after earlier hitting 7.75 percent in the session, its lowest since July 28, 2010. * "There is no auction this week and the market is not very heavy. Yields may fall to 7.70 percent in the run-up to the policy on May 3," he adds. * Dealers say market may still see gains with a 25 basis points (bps) cut on May 3 at current yield levels, while a 50 bps cut may trigger a major rally. * Brent crude oil prices rose Friday, at one point pushing back above $100 a barrel, on a second day of modest gains boosted by a strong day in the equity markets to recover some ground after a steep six-day decline. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)