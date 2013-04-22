* Indian federal bonds may rally for a sixth session as no
auction is scheduled in the week, says a senior trader with
primary dealership. The 10-year yield closed at
7.78 percent on Thursday after earlier hitting 7.75 percent in
the session, its lowest since July 28, 2010.
* "There is no auction this week and the market is not very
heavy. Yields may fall to 7.70 percent in the run-up to the
policy on May 3," he adds.
* Dealers say market may still see gains with a 25 basis points
(bps) cut on May 3 at current yield levels, while a 50 bps cut
may trigger a major rally.
* Brent crude oil prices rose Friday, at one point pushing back
above $100 a barrel, on a second day of modest gains boosted by
a strong day in the equity markets to recover some ground after
a steep six-day decline.
