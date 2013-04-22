* USD/INR may open slightly weaker compared with its
previous close of 53.96/97 as a bit of global risk-on currently
seen, says a senior dealer.
* Dealers say some bunched up inflows may provide support to the
Indian rupee. The pair seen consolidating around 53.85-54.10
levels.
* Indian financial markets were closed on Friday for a local
holiday.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore
currently up 0.58 percent, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index
is up 0.1 percent.
* Won, Ringgit, Philippine peso weaker; baht up. For SNAPSHOT,
see
* The yen started the new week under pressure, with the dollar
just a whisker away from the elusive 100 level, after the Group
of 20 countries stopped short of criticising Japan's
reflationary policies that have sent its currency tumbling.
