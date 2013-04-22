* USD/INR may open slightly weaker compared with its previous close of 53.96/97 as a bit of global risk-on currently seen, says a senior dealer. * Dealers say some bunched up inflows may provide support to the Indian rupee. The pair seen consolidating around 53.85-54.10 levels. * Indian financial markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.58 percent, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is up 0.1 percent. * Won, Ringgit, Philippine peso weaker; baht up. For SNAPSHOT, see * The yen started the new week under pressure, with the dollar just a whisker away from the elusive 100 level, after the Group of 20 countries stopped short of criticising Japan's reflationary policies that have sent its currency tumbling. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)