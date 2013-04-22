* USD/INR marginally stronger in opening trades after
flattish open. The pair is at 54.01/02 versus its previous close
of 53.96/97.
* Dealers say some bunched up inflows may provide support to the
Indian rupee. The pair seen consolidating around 53.85-54.10
levels.
* Foreign funds were provisional buyers of 9.40 billion rupees
of stocks on Thursday.
* Indian financial markets were closed on Friday for a local
holiday.
* Local stocks gain in early trades, up 0.44 percent.
* The yen started the new week under pressure, with the dollar
just a whisker away from the elusive 100 level, after the Group
of 20 countries stopped short of criticising Japan's
reflationary policies that have sent its currency tumbling.
