* USD/INR marginally stronger in opening trades after flattish open. The pair is at 54.01/02 versus its previous close of 53.96/97. * Dealers say some bunched up inflows may provide support to the Indian rupee. The pair seen consolidating around 53.85-54.10 levels. * Foreign funds were provisional buyers of 9.40 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday. * Indian financial markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday. * Local stocks gain in early trades, up 0.44 percent. * The yen started the new week under pressure, with the dollar just a whisker away from the elusive 100 level, after the Group of 20 countries stopped short of criticising Japan's reflationary policies that have sent its currency tumbling. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)