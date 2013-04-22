* The BSE index gains 0.44 percent and the 50-share NSE index is up 0.68 percent. * Rate sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank gain ahead of quarterly results later in the week, and also on hopes of rate cut by RBI on its May 3 meet. * HDFC Bank is up 2.6 percent, while ICICI Bank is up 1.8 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 1.3 percent after unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd China chief said it aims to increase its sales by 20-30 percent this year in China, its biggest market. * However, shares in India's Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services provider, fall 10 percent in pre-open trade after it gave weaker-than-expected quarterly sales forecast on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)