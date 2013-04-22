* The BSE index gains 0.44 percent and the 50-share NSE
index is up 0.68 percent.
* Rate sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank gain ahead
of quarterly results later in the week, and also on hopes of
rate cut by RBI on its May 3 meet.
* HDFC Bank is up 2.6 percent, while ICICI Bank is up
1.8 percent.
* Tata Motors Ltd gains 1.3 percent after unit Jaguar
Land Rover Ltd China chief said it aims to increase
its sales by 20-30 percent this year in China, its biggest
market.
* However, shares in India's Wipro Ltd, India's
third-largest software services provider, fall 10 percent in
pre-open trade after it gave weaker-than-expected quarterly
sales forecast on Friday.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)