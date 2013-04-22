* Indian federal bonds gained for a sixth session on Monday in the absence of supply for the rest of the month and as data showed state-owned banks purchased government debt at aggressive prices in the previous session. * Data released by Clearing Corporation of India showed state-owned banks, typically conservative market players, were the major buyers of debt, with a net purchase of 40.5 billion rupees on Thursday, which reflects the heavy bets in favour of the rally to continue, dealers said. * The 10-year yield was at 7.76 percent in early trade on Monday, in the vicinity of 7.75 percent hit during the session on Thursday, a level not seen since July 28, 2010. It closed at 7.78 percent on Thursday. * Brent crude hovered around $100 a barrel on Monday, finding some support from bargain hunters after three straight weeks of lower prices on worries about the world economy and the impact on fuel demand. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)