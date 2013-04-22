* Indian federal bonds gained for a sixth session on Monday in
the absence of supply for the rest of the month and as data
showed state-owned banks purchased government debt at aggressive
prices in the previous session.
* Data released by Clearing Corporation of India showed
state-owned banks, typically conservative market players, were
the major buyers of debt, with a net purchase of 40.5 billion
rupees on Thursday, which reflects the heavy bets in favour of
the rally to continue, dealers said.
* The 10-year yield was at 7.76 percent in early
trade on Monday, in the vicinity of 7.75 percent hit during the
session on Thursday, a level not seen since July 28, 2010. It
closed at 7.78 percent on Thursday.
* Brent crude hovered around $100 a barrel on Monday, finding
some support from bargain hunters after three straight weeks of
lower prices on worries about the world economy and the impact
on fuel demand.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/
archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)