* USD/INR extends gains on dollar demand from crude,
gold importers, say dealers. The pair rises to 54.1850 in trade
versus 53.96/97 last close, 54.12/13 current.
* A state-run gas utility was also heard buying USD, dealers
say.
* A state-run bank dealer expects the pair to come off after
demand tapers off, sees 53.90-54.20 band for session.
* Technical charts show the pair may be capped at 54.30-35, the
previous support on April 12.
* EUR/USD may be getting toppy for a move back to 1.2960, which
could underpin INR.
