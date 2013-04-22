* USD/INR extends gains on dollar demand from crude, gold importers, say dealers. The pair rises to 54.1850 in trade versus 53.96/97 last close, 54.12/13 current. * A state-run gas utility was also heard buying USD, dealers say. * A state-run bank dealer expects the pair to come off after demand tapers off, sees 53.90-54.20 band for session. * Technical charts show the pair may be capped at 54.30-35, the previous support on April 12. * EUR/USD may be getting toppy for a move back to 1.2960, which could underpin INR. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k@thomsonreuters.com)