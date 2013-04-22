* Nomura downgrades jewellery maker Titan Industries Ltd
to "neutral" from "buy" and cuts its target price to
250 rupees from 321 rupees.
* The investment bank says concerns over falling gold prices and
the uncertain demand environment will likely mean earnings
growth could be much more tepid than what consensus is building
in for Titan.
* Nomura adds it is 10 percent below consensus on Titan 's FY14
earnings estimate and believes that over the next couple of
months there will be a meaningful correction to consensus
earnings estimates.
* At 0622 GMT, Titan's shares were up 4.5 percent on short
covering, dealers say.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)