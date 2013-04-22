* Indian federal bonds rally for a sixth session as investors
factor in at least a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut in the
upcoming policy on May 3.
* Absence of debt supply by the government in the week is
supporting the rally, dealers say.
* Data released by Clearing Corporation of India showed
state-owned banks were the major buyers of debt, with a net
purchase of 40.5 billion rupees on Thursday, which reflects the
heavy bets in favour of the rally to continue in hopes of a rate
cut.
* The 10-year yield is at 7.75 percent, matching
a low hit on Thursday, a level seen previously in July 28, 2010.
It closed at 7.78 percent on Thursday.
* India will auction 291.08 billion rupees in government debt to
foreign investors later in the day. This will mark the first
auction since India simplified restrictions for foreign
investment in government and corporate debt.
* Brent crude hovered around $100 a barrel on Monday, finding
some support from bargain hunters after three straight weeks of
lower prices on worries about the world economy and the impact
on fuel demand.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/
archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)