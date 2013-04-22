* Indian federal bonds rally for a sixth session as investors factor in at least a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut in the upcoming policy on May 3. * Absence of debt supply by the government in the week is supporting the rally, dealers say. * Data released by Clearing Corporation of India showed state-owned banks were the major buyers of debt, with a net purchase of 40.5 billion rupees on Thursday, which reflects the heavy bets in favour of the rally to continue in hopes of a rate cut. * The 10-year yield is at 7.75 percent, matching a low hit on Thursday, a level seen previously in July 28, 2010. It closed at 7.78 percent on Thursday. * India will auction 291.08 billion rupees in government debt to foreign investors later in the day. This will mark the first auction since India simplified restrictions for foreign investment in government and corporate debt. * Brent crude hovered around $100 a barrel on Monday, finding some support from bargain hunters after three straight weeks of lower prices on worries about the world economy and the impact on fuel demand. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)