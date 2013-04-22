* The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) is trading down 1 basis point at 7.25 percent and the benchmark five-year swap rate is unchanged at 7 percent in afternoon trade. * Swaps are trading with a receiving bias on hopes of a deeper policy rate cut in 2013 by the central bank, supported by falling oil and gold prices, besides easing inflation and languishing growth. * At its previous meet, the RBI had guided it had limited room to ease policy. * Comfortable systemic liquidity and the supportive global cues are likely to keep swaps towards receivings till policy, dealers say. * An RBI poll expects a 25 basis point repo rate cut at the May 3 meet, with most analysts expecting at least one more subsequent cut. * Brent has lost 10 percent since the start of April as growth in the United States and China -- the world's two largest oil consumers -- slowed, while recession in Europe deepened. (archana.narayan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)