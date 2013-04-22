* The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) is
trading down 1 basis point at 7.25 percent and the benchmark
five-year swap rate is unchanged at 7 percent
in afternoon trade.
* Swaps are trading with a receiving bias on hopes of a deeper
policy rate cut in 2013 by the central bank, supported by
falling oil and gold prices, besides easing inflation and
languishing growth.
* At its previous meet, the RBI had guided it had limited room
to ease policy.
* Comfortable systemic liquidity and the supportive global cues
are likely to keep swaps towards receivings till policy, dealers
say.
* An RBI poll expects a 25 basis point repo rate cut at the May
3 meet, with most analysts expecting at least one more
subsequent cut.
* Brent has lost 10 percent since the start of April as growth
in the United States and China -- the world's two largest oil
consumers -- slowed, while recession in Europe deepened.
