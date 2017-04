* USD/INR forwards see some receiving as some profit-booking seen, says a dealer. One-year annualised forward premium at 6.57 percent versus 6.59 percent Thursday close. * "There is not much activity today. We saw some receiving bias in the June-July segments," says the state-run bank dealer. * Forward premiums have recently risen to 8 percent and 7 percent recently in three-month and 12-month, respectively. * Dealers say the current premium levels are still very high, so people who have paid have to book profits. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)