* Espirito Santo initiates the coverage of Gateway Distriparks
Ltd with a "buy" rating and says the fair value of the
stock would be at 167 rupees.
* Contributions from new container freight stations, expected
notification from telescopic rate operations and the
commissioning of rail operations at Faridabad inland container
depot should act as levers for growth, says the investment bank.
* A robust balance sheet, healthy return on equity and a strong
management team make the current valuation attractive, the firm
adds. The stock down 1.6 percent at 122.75 rupees.
* A significant increase in rail haulage charges by Indian
Railways and a delay in notification for double-stack operations
are the key risks, it adds.
