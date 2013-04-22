* Espirito Santo initiates the coverage of Gateway Distriparks Ltd with a "buy" rating and says the fair value of the stock would be at 167 rupees. * Contributions from new container freight stations, expected notification from telescopic rate operations and the commissioning of rail operations at Faridabad inland container depot should act as levers for growth, says the investment bank. * A robust balance sheet, healthy return on equity and a strong management team make the current valuation attractive, the firm adds. The stock down 1.6 percent at 122.75 rupees. * A significant increase in rail haulage charges by Indian Railways and a delay in notification for double-stack operations are the key risks, it adds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)