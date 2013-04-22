* The BSE index gains 0.66 percent and the 50-share NSE
index is up 0.78 percent, heading towards a second day
of gains.
* Rate sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank gain ahead
of quarterly results later in the week, and also on hopes of
rate cut by RBI on its May 3 meeting.
* HDFC Bank is up 3.6 percent, while ICICI Bank is up
1.8 percent.
* Tata Motors Ltd gains 1.3 percent after unit Jaguar
Land Rover Ltd's China chief said it aims to
increase its sales by 20-30 percent this year in China, its
biggest market.
* However, shares in Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest
software services provider, fall 8.2 percent in pre-open trade
after it gave weaker-than-expected quarterly sales forecast on
Friday.
* UltraTech Cement Ltd also fall 2 percent on
expectations that it may lag January-March earnings consensus
forecast, dealers say.
* StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on
forecasts by top-rated analysts, shows UltraTech would report a
net income of 7.45 billion rupees for the quarter compared with
mean consensus estimate of 7.72 billion rupees.
