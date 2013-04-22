* The BSE index gains 0.66 percent and the 50-share NSE index is up 0.78 percent, heading towards a second day of gains. * Rate sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank gain ahead of quarterly results later in the week, and also on hopes of rate cut by RBI on its May 3 meeting. * HDFC Bank is up 3.6 percent, while ICICI Bank is up 1.8 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 1.3 percent after unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd's China chief said it aims to increase its sales by 20-30 percent this year in China, its biggest market. * However, shares in Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services provider, fall 8.2 percent in pre-open trade after it gave weaker-than-expected quarterly sales forecast on Friday. * UltraTech Cement Ltd also fall 2 percent on expectations that it may lag January-March earnings consensus forecast, dealers say. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, shows UltraTech would report a net income of 7.45 billion rupees for the quarter compared with mean consensus estimate of 7.72 billion rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)