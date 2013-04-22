* Credit Suisse says it continues to favour relatively defensive
stocks with low price/earnings ratio like HCL Technologies Ltd
NS>, NTPC Ltd, Coal India and NHPC
Ltd..
* Alternatively, it prefers businesses where operating profits
are unlikely to be hurt much by the economic slowdown, such as
United Spirits Ltd..
* The investment bank says INR's 36-country real effective
exchange rate, or REER, is close to two-decade lows. Potential
INR stability or appreciation can help drive down WPI and help
rate cuts, it says.
* However, the market belief that this means a risk-on rally is
'premature', the note says.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)