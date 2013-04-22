* Credit Suisse says it continues to favour relatively defensive stocks with low price/earnings ratio like HCL Technologies Ltd NS>, NTPC Ltd, Coal India and NHPC Ltd.. * Alternatively, it prefers businesses where operating profits are unlikely to be hurt much by the economic slowdown, such as United Spirits Ltd.. * The investment bank says INR's 36-country real effective exchange rate, or REER, is close to two-decade lows. Potential INR stability or appreciation can help drive down WPI and help rate cuts, it says. * However, the market belief that this means a risk-on rally is 'premature', the note says. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)