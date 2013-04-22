April 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Rallye SA
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2018
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 106.038
Reoffer price 106.038
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 342.8bp
over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR
Payment Date April 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CA-CAIB, CM-CIC, ING,Rabobank & Santander GBM
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 300 million euro
when fungible
ISIN FR0001337872
Data supplied by International Insider.