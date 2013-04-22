April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Indesit Company SPA

Guarantor Indesit Company Luxembourg SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 26, 2018

Coupon 4.50 pct

Issue price 99.453

Reoffer price 99.453

Spread 385.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 432.5

bp over the 0.5 pct Feb 2018 OBL#165

Payment Date April 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC &

Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0923605470

