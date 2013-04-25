(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By John Foley
BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Could Alibaba be
China’s next $100 billion stock market listing? The
Hangzhou-based e-commerce giant continues to be coy over when it
will take the plunge. But sooner or later founder Jack Ma will
need to offer some kind of exit for his backers, not to mention
employees, and an initial public offering is the most likely
solution. Now is a good time to start asking how the company
should be valued.
Alibaba’s main business is selling. Its Tmall online stores
provide a shop front for brands like Nike (NKE.N) and Unilever
(UNc.AS), while Taobao is focused on consumer-to-consumer trade.
The closest U.S. peers might be Amazon (AMZN.O) and eBay
(EBAY.O). Sadly for valuation purposes, there’s no perfect
match: unlike Amazon, Alibaba doesn’t hold inventory or manage
warehouses, and unlike eBay, it gets most of its revenue from
advertising, not charging users.
Meanwhile, its range of services gets ever wider, and
potentially harder to value. As well as accounting for the
majority of China's e-commerce, a market worth $204 billion last
year according to the China Internet Network Information Centre,
Alibaba now has a mobile operating system, offers trade
financing to vendors and may even start offering consumer loans.
The company’s chief strategist says it aims to be “the world’s
biggest data sharing platform”.
Magic number
Fortunately, there are two numbers that really matter. One
is how much Alibaba can sell. The other is what percentage
“take” it gets from each transaction on its sites. That take
might come through advertising or through transaction fees, or a
mixture of both. But ultimately, it represents the cash the
company can squeeze out of its sellers. Other services like
lending may create revenue, but for now they are mainly ways to
lock in users and maintain market share.
Run the numbers: What is Alibaba worth?: link.reuters.com/myc67t
Consider a back-of-envelope valuation exercise. The first
question is how big the overall market can get. Say e-commerce
in China grows 35 percent a year for the next two years, and
that Alibaba can keep its current market share of around 80
percent. That would give it just under $300 billion of
transactions in 2014 – over four times what eBay’s marketplaces
handled in 2012.
Now imagine Alibaba can raise its “take” to 5 percent –
roughly double what it gets now. For now, Taobao sellers use the
site for free, but having reached critical mass, Alibaba should
be able to exploit the “network effect” of its 500 million users
to generate higher income, either by introducing transaction
costs or selling more targeted ads. A 5 percent “take” would
still be just a third of what eBay gets from many of its
sellers, and would generate $15 billion of revenue for Alibaba.
The next question is profitability. Apply a 30 percent
operating profit margin – roughly the level in September 2012,
the last period for which there are reported numbers – and the
15 percent tax rate many of China’s high-tech companies enjoy,
and 2014 earnings would be $3.8 billion. On a forward earnings
multiple of 25 times, the recent average for listed Chinese
gaming network Tencent (0700.HK), that suggests a market value
of $95 billion.
Opening sesame
In reality, many more factors will affect Alibaba’s magic
number. Ma will need to time the stock market cycle, but also
the tech cycle. With many foreign backers, Alibaba will most
likely need to list on foreign markets, where stock buyers will
be influenced by what they think of China’s regulation, economy
and accounting practices. Valuations for companies like Baidu
(BIDU.O), Renren (RENN.N) and Sina (SINA.O) show gyrations not
always explained by the performance of their underlying
businesses.
Valuations change quickly. Facebook’s (FB.O) went from $50
billion in its fundraising at the end of 2010 to $104 billion at
its IPO in 2012; the company now trades at just two-thirds that
value. When Yahoo (YHOO.O) recently sold half its Alibaba stake
back to the company, the deal valued the company at just $40
billion. But a bilateral negotiation by with a troubled U.S.
company is very different to a stock market listing.
Besides, internet companies are inherently volatile. Super
profitability attracts super competition, and disruptive
technologies can take even established models by surprise.
Netscape and Microsoft (MSFT.O) both showed how supposedly
unassailable market positions can be lost as well as won. If a
twelve-digit valuation is within reach, it makes sense for
Alibaba to open the cave sooner rather than later.
