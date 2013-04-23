* Indian federal bonds may gain buoyed by strong demand at debt limit auction for foreigners on Monday. The 10-year yield closed at 7.75 percent. * Foreign investors bid heavily in an auction for quota to buy federal debt in the last such sale ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on May 3, when it is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. * Absence of auction during the week and wide expectations of a rate cut on May 3 is keeping bonds bid, dealers say. * The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * Prime Minister's economic advisory council to release report on economy for last fiscal year. It will be watched to see how much the economy is estimated to have grown in 2012/13 and estimates of the current account gap. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)