Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Indian federal bonds may gain buoyed by strong demand at debt limit auction for foreigners on Monday. The 10-year yield closed at 7.75 percent. * Foreign investors bid heavily in an auction for quota to buy federal debt in the last such sale ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on May 3, when it is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. * Absence of auction during the week and wide expectations of a rate cut on May 3 is keeping bonds bid, dealers say. * The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * Prime Minister's economic advisory council to release report on economy for last fiscal year. It will be watched to see how much the economy is estimated to have grown in 2012/13 and estimates of the current account gap. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.