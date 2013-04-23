* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.03 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.57 percent down. * Asian shares and other riskier assets lost ground on Tuesday after a preliminary reading showed manufacturing growth in China slowed in April, highlighting recent market concerns about global growth prospects. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 9.15 billion rupees worth of stocks on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. * The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation as it seeks to help lift the economy from its lowest growth in a decade, according to a Reuters poll. * Earnings will also be the key with lenders like HDFC Bank declaring results later in the day while ICICI Bank , and Axis Bank and autos like Maruti Suzuki to report results later in the week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)