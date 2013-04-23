* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.03
percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding
Japan is 0.57 percent down.
* Asian shares and other riskier assets lost ground on Tuesday
after a preliminary reading showed manufacturing growth in China
slowed in April, highlighting recent market concerns about
global growth prospects.
* Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 9.15
billion rupees worth of stocks on Monday, provisional exchange
data showed.
* The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates next
week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in
inflation as it seeks to help lift the economy from its lowest
growth in a decade, according to a Reuters poll.
* Earnings will also be the key with lenders like HDFC Bank
declaring results later in the day while ICICI Bank
, and Axis Bank and autos like Maruti Suzuki
to report results later in the week.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)