* USD/INR may open stronger compared with its previous close of 54.14/15, tracking weakness in Asian FX, says a senior dealer. * Dealers say dollar demand from gold and crude importers may keep pair supported. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.09 percent, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is down 0.41 percent. * Baht, ringgit, Philippine peso weaker. For SNAPSHOT, see * The U.S. dollar was nursing a grudge in early Asian trade on Tuesday after another attempt at 100 yen failed due to options-related offers, but traders suspect it is only a matter of time before the psychological level is broken. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)